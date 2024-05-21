Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, May 20, 2024
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BASEBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINAL
AT CARROLLTON
Father McGivney Catholic 4, Hardin Calhoun 3
REGULAR SEASON
Edwardsville 4, Waterloo 1
Mattoon 8, Triad 7
Civic Memorial 10, Jacksonville 9
Mascoutah 4, Collinsville 3
Highland 10, Belleville East 0
Granite City 4, Alton 3
East St. Louis 14, Cahokia 4
SOFTBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINAL
AT VALMEYER
Valmeyer 8, Marissa-Coulterville 1
REGULAR SEASON
Triad 8, Collinsville 0
Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 6
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS
AT GRANITE CITY
Marquette Catholic 25-26-25, Granite City 18-28-22
Edwardsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 16-12
Alton 28-25-25, Bunker Hill 30-20-23
AT BELLEVILLE WEST
Father McGIvney Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 18-16
Belleville West 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 0-0
Collinsville 27-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St Louis Cardinals 6, Baltimore Orioles 3
San Diego Padres 6-0, Atlanta Braves 5-3
Toronto Blue Jays 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland Guardians 3, New York Mets 1
Miami Marlins 3, Milwaukee Brewers 2
Washington Nationals 12, Minnesota Twins 3
Boston Red Sox 5, Tampa Bay Rays 0
Seattle Mariners 5, New York Yankees 4
Kansas City Royals 8, Detroit Tigers 3
Los Angeles Angels 9, Houston Astros 7
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 4
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO
SECOND ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton Oilers 3, Vancouver Canuck 2 (EDM wins 4-3)
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut Sun 88, Indiana Fever 84
New York Liberty 74, Seattle Storm 63
More like this: