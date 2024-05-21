Get The Latest News!

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINAL

AT CARROLLTON

Father McGivney Catholic 4, Hardin Calhoun 3

REGULAR SEASON

Edwardsville 4, Waterloo 1

Mattoon 8, Triad 7

Civic Memorial 10, Jacksonville 9

Mascoutah 4, Collinsville 3

Highland 10, Belleville East 0

Granite City 4, Alton 3

East St. Louis 14, Cahokia 4

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINAL

AT VALMEYER

Valmeyer 8, Marissa-Coulterville 1

REGULAR SEASON

Triad 8, Collinsville 0

Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS

AT GRANITE CITY

Marquette Catholic 25-26-25, Granite City 18-28-22

Edwardsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 16-12

Alton 28-25-25, Bunker Hill 30-20-23

AT BELLEVILLE WEST

Father McGIvney Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 18-16

Belleville West 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 0-0

Collinsville 27-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St Louis Cardinals 6, Baltimore Orioles 3

San Diego Padres 6-0, Atlanta Braves 5-3

Toronto Blue Jays 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland Guardians 3, New York Mets 1

Miami Marlins 3, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Washington Nationals 12, Minnesota Twins 3

Boston Red Sox 5, Tampa Bay Rays 0

Seattle Mariners 5, New York Yankees 4

Kansas City Royals 8, Detroit Tigers 3

Los Angeles Angels 9, Houston Astros 7

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO

SECOND ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers 3, Vancouver Canuck 2 (EDM wins 4-3)

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut Sun 88, Indiana Fever 84

New York Liberty 74, Seattle Storm 63

