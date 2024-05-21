Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, May 20, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINAL AT CARROLLTON Father McGivney Catholic 4, Hardin Calhoun 3 REGULAR SEASON Edwardsville 4, Waterloo 1 Mattoon 8, Triad 7 Civic Memorial 10, Jacksonville 9 Mascoutah 4, Collinsville 3 Highland 10, Belleville East 0 Granite City 4, Alton 3 East St. Louis 14, Cahokia 4 SOFTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINAL AT VALMEYER Valmeyer 8, Marissa-Coulterville 1 REGULAR SEASON Triad 8, Collinsville 0 Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 6 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! IHSA PLAYOFFS REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS AT GRANITE CITY Marquette Catholic 25-26-25, Granite City 18-28-22 Edwardsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 16-12 Alton 28-25-25, Bunker Hill 30-20-23 AT BELLEVILLE WEST Father McGIvney Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 18-16 Belleville West 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 0-0 Collinsville 27-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St Louis Cardinals 6, Baltimore Orioles 3 San Diego Padres 6-0, Atlanta Braves 5-3 Toronto Blue Jays 9, Chicago White Sox 3 Cleveland Guardians 3, New York Mets 1 Miami Marlins 3, Milwaukee Brewers 2 Washington Nationals 12, Minnesota Twins 3 Boston Red Sox 5, Tampa Bay Rays 0 Seattle Mariners 5, New York Yankees 4 Kansas City Royals 8, Detroit Tigers 3 Los Angeles Angels 9, Houston Astros 7 Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO SECOND ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Edmonton Oilers 3, Vancouver Canuck 2 (EDM wins 4-3) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Connecticut Sun 88, Indiana Fever 84 New York Liberty 74, Seattle Storm 63 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip