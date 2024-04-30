Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 29, 2024
BASEBALL
Nashville 9, Roxana 1
Mascoutah 5, Triad 0
Edwardsville 10, Parkway West 0 (at Busch Stadium)
Father McGivney Catholic 15, Altamont 7
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8, Alton 1
Lebanon at Bunker Hill – postponed, wet grounds
Hardin Calhoun 6, Payson Seymour 0
Virden North Mac 10, Carlinville 0
Carrollton 1, Hardin Calhoun 0
Greenfield Northwestern 15, White Hall North Greene 10
Litchfield at Staunton – postponed
SOFTBALL
Triad at Highland – postponed, wet grounds
Hardin Calhoun 14, Payson Seymour 2
Cahokia at Marquette Catholic – postponed
Mascoutah 19, Jersey 15
Bunker Hill at Roxana – postponed
Carlinville 4, Virden North Mac 2
Alton 15, Father McGivney Catholic 2
Greenfield Northwestern 6, White Hall North Greene 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Jersey 2, Roxana 2
Greenville 2, Maryville Christian 0
Orchard Farm, Mo. 1, Collinsville 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Father McGivney Catholic 15-15, St, Louis St. Mary’s Academy Catholic 20-14
Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Bunker Hill 18-25-23
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St, Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers – postponed, rain
Chicago Cubs 3, New York Mets 1
Baltimore Orioles 2, New York Yankees 1
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Kansas City Royals 5
Minnesota Twins 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay Rays 1, Milwaukee Brewers 0
Los Angeles Angels 6, Philadelphia Phillies 3
Seattle Mariners 2, Atlanta Braves 1
Cincinnati Reds 5, San Diego Padres 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 4
Oakland Athletics 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND
BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (FLA wins 4-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series tied 2-2)
2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL
FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 88 (BOS leads 3-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Oklahoma City Thunder 97, New Orleans Pelicans 89 (OKC wins 4-0)
Denver Nuggets 108, Los Angeles Lakers 106 (DEN wins 4-`)
