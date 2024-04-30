Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 29, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BASEBALL Nashville 9, Roxana 1 Mascoutah 5, Triad 0 Edwardsville 10, Parkway West 0 (at Busch Stadium) Father McGivney Catholic 15, Altamont 7 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8, Alton 1 Lebanon at Bunker Hill – postponed, wet grounds Hardin Calhoun 6, Payson Seymour 0 Virden North Mac 10, Carlinville 0 Carrollton 1, Hardin Calhoun 0 Greenfield Northwestern 15, White Hall North Greene 10 Litchfield at Staunton – postponed SOFTBALL Triad at Highland – postponed, wet grounds Hardin Calhoun 14, Payson Seymour 2 Cahokia at Marquette Catholic – postponed Mascoutah 19, Jersey 15 Bunker Hill at Roxana – postponed Carlinville 4, Virden North Mac 2 Alton 15, Father McGivney Catholic 2 Greenfield Northwestern 6, White Hall North Greene 1 GIRLS SOCCER Jersey 2, Roxana 2 Greenville 2, Maryville Christian 0 Orchard Farm, Mo. 1, Collinsville 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Father McGivney Catholic 15-15, St, Louis St. Mary’s Academy Catholic 20-14 Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Bunker Hill 18-25-23 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! St, Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers – postponed, rain Chicago Cubs 3, New York Mets 1 Baltimore Orioles 2, New York Yankees 1 Toronto Blue Jays 6, Kansas City Royals 5 Minnesota Twins 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay Rays 1, Milwaukee Brewers 0 Los Angeles Angels 6, Philadelphia Phillies 3 Seattle Mariners 2, Atlanta Braves 1 Cincinnati Reds 5, San Diego Padres 2 Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 Oakland Athletics 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Florida Panthers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (FLA wins 4-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas Stars 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series tied 2-2) 2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 88 (BOS leads 3-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Oklahoma City Thunder 97, New Orleans Pelicans 89 (OKC wins 4-0) Denver Nuggets 108, Los Angeles Lakers 106 (DEN wins 4-`) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Sip, Sample, Stroll, Luis, and More!