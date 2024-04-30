Get The Latest News!

BASEBALL

Nashville 9, Roxana 1

Mascoutah 5, Triad 0

Edwardsville 10, Parkway West 0 (at Busch Stadium)

Father McGivney Catholic 15, Altamont 7

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 8, Alton 1

Lebanon at Bunker Hill – postponed, wet grounds

Hardin Calhoun 6, Payson Seymour 0

Virden North Mac 10, Carlinville 0

Carrollton 1, Hardin Calhoun 0

Greenfield Northwestern 15, White Hall North Greene 10

Litchfield at Staunton – postponed

SOFTBALL

Triad at Highland – postponed, wet grounds

Hardin Calhoun 14, Payson Seymour 2

Cahokia at Marquette Catholic – postponed

Mascoutah 19, Jersey 15

Bunker Hill at Roxana – postponed

Carlinville 4, Virden North Mac 2

Alton 15, Father McGivney Catholic 2

Greenfield Northwestern 6, White Hall North Greene 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Jersey 2, Roxana 2

Greenville 2, Maryville Christian 0

Orchard Farm, Mo. 1, Collinsville 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Father McGivney Catholic 15-15, St, Louis St. Mary’s Academy Catholic 20-14

Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Bunker Hill 18-25-23

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St, Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers – postponed, rain

Chicago Cubs 3, New York Mets 1

Baltimore Orioles 2, New York Yankees 1

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Kansas City Royals 5

Minnesota Twins 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay Rays 1, Milwaukee Brewers 0

Los Angeles Angels 6, Philadelphia Phillies 3

Seattle Mariners 2, Atlanta Braves 1

Cincinnati Reds 5, San Diego Padres 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Oakland Athletics 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS – FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (FLA wins 4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (series tied 2-2)

2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE PIXEL

FIRST ROUND – BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Celtics 102, Miami Heat 88 (BOS leads 3-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Oklahoma City Thunder 97, New Orleans Pelicans 89 (OKC wins 4-0)

Denver Nuggets 108, Los Angeles Lakers 106 (DEN wins 4-`)

