Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, April 22, 2024

BASEBALL AT BUSCH STADIUM
Jackson, Mo. 5, Collinsville 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Milwaukee Brewers 2. St. Louis Cardinals 0
Miami Marlins 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston Red Sox 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Philadelphia Phillies 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington Nationals 6, Houston Astros 0
New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay Rays 4
Cincinnati Reds 3, Los Angeles Angels 0
Cleveland Guardians 6, Oakland Athletics 2
Baltimore Orioles 5, Kansas City Royals 0
Detroit Tigers 6, Minnesota Twins 3
Colorado Rockies 2-2, Seattle Mariners 1-10 (first game, 10 innings)
Arizona Diamondbacks 6, San Francisco Giants 3
Los Angeles Dodgers 10, New York Mets 0
San Diego Padres 6, Toronto Blue Jays 3
Texas Rangers 6, Atlanta Braves 4

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (FLA leads 1-0)
New York Rangers 4, Washington Capitals 1 (NYR leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Winnipeg Jets 7, Colorado Avalanche 6 (WPG leads 1-0)
Vancouver Canucks 4, Nashville Predators 2 (VAN leads 1-0)

2024 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Celtics 114, Miami Heat 94 (BOS leads 1-0)
Milwaukee Bucks 109, Indiana Pacers 94 (MIL leads 1-0)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Los Angeles Clippers 109, Dallas Mavericks 97 (LAC leads 1-0)
Oklahoma City Thunder 94, New Orleans Pelicans 92 (OKC leads 1-0)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)
FC Charlotte 0, Minnesota United FC 3
Los Angeles Galaxy FC 4, San Jose Earthquakes FC 3