WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

JERSEY 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-19: Jersey jumped out to early leads, and held on to defeat Marquette at Havens Gym.

Lily Cover served up eight points and two aces for the Explorers, while having 10 digs, Adria Bunn had 11 points, 13 digs, and 12 assists, while Ella Tesson came up with six kills.

Jersey's Jade Baro was saluted for her excellent serving in the match against Marquette Catholic.

The Panthers are now 4-5, while Marquette goes to 3-8.

FREEBURG 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 16-22: Freeburg jumped to quick leads in going on to the straight-set win over visiting Collinsville at the Freeburg gym.

Talesha Gilmore had three blocks for the Kahoks, while Avery Johnson served up 3 aces, and also had 10 kills.

The Midgets are now 5-5, while Collinsville is now 2-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a dual meet played Tuesday, Collinsville defeated Granite City 6-3.

In other girls tennis action on Wednesday, the Jersey Community High School tennis team traveled to Waterloo and easily beat the Bulldogs, 8-1.

GIRLS GOLF

The JCHS Girls Golf team played at home against Hillsboro and Civic Memorial. For Jersey Payton Mooney shot a 56, followed by Lola Reed with a 57, and Makayla Allison with a 66.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SCORES

St. Louis Cardinals 2, Cincinnati Reds 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 10, Chicago Cubs 8

Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Miami Marlins 1

Cleveland Guardians 6, Chicago White Sox 4

New York Mets 6, Toronto Blue Jays 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 14, Texas Rangers 4

Detroit Tigers 7, Colorado Rockies 4

Philadelphia Phillies 3, Tampa Bay Rays 2

Washington Nationals 5, Atlanta Braves 1

New York Yankees 4, Kansas City Royals 3 (11 innings)

Minnesota Twins 6, Los Angeles Angels 4

Boston Red Sox 5, Baltimore Orioles 3 (10 innings)

Oakland Athletics 5, Houston Astros 4

Seattle Mariners 5, San Diego Padres 2

San Francisco Giants 13, Milwaukee Brewers 2

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION SCORES

Las Vegas Aces 59, Indiana Fever 75

Washington Mystics 89, Chicago Sky 58

Seattle Storm 90, Los Angeles Sparks 82

