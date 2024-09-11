TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20-17: CM took a road win at Southwestern in a non-conference match.

Addie Jeffery had nine kills for the Eagles, while Bella Thein had seven, Jeffery and Brea Farrell had two blocks each, Megan Griffith had 18 assists, Thein came up with four digs, with Marissa Perez having three, and Meredith Brueckner, Aubrey Falk, and Griffith each serving up one ace apiece.

Briann Anderson had six points and two aces for the Piasa Birds, while Josie Hagen served up six points and an ace.

CARROLLTON 25-25, CARLINVILLE 15-21: Carrollton won its eighth straight match on the road with a comprehensive win over Carlinville at the Cavaliers' Big House.

Jordyn Loveless served up eight points and an ace for Carlinville, while Isabella Tiburzi had six kills and three assists, and Hannah Gibson had five kills. Carrollton's Lauren Flowers had an awesome night at the net with nine kills. The Hawks' Harper Darr was equally awesome all over the floor and paced the Hawks with 10 digs and four aces. She also added four kills to her stats.

Abby Flowers had eight digs with 20 assists and Mabry Robeen contributed nine digs. Hannah Uhles tallied three aces. Teammates Megan Camden and Alexis Martin added four kills for the Hawks.

The Hawks are now 8-1, while the Cavies are now 4-2.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 27-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-16: Althoff won a close first set, then took control in the second set in their win over McGivney at Althoff's gym

Mia Lieberman served up eight points and an ace for the Griffins, while both Elli Moody and Alivia Peck both had four kills and a block, and Maci Briescher had nine assists.

Ella Riley served up 11 points for the Crusaders, while Katelyn Karberi served up six points and an ace, Reece Distler had 12 kills, and Gabby Orlet had eight kills, three blocks and 22 assists.

Althoff is now 5-6, while McGivney goes to 5-4.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Collinsville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-18, 25-23, Highland defeated Gillespie 25-18, 25-13, Mascoutah won over Granite City 25-6, 25-15, Marquette Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-9, 25-18, Columbia won at East Alton-Wood River 25-5, 25-10, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Waterloo 25-15, 25-16. Marissa-Coulterville got past Dupo 21-25, 25-11, 25-13, Hardin Calhoun defeated Greenfield Northwestern 25-19, 25-17. and White Hall North Greene defeated Winchester West Central 25-18, 25-8.

BOYS GOLF

COLLINSVILLE DEFEATS TRIAD, CM IN TRIANGULAR MEET: Collinsville shot a team score of 150 for nine holes to defeat both Triad and Civic Memorial in a triangular meet at the Arlington Greens Golf Course.

Eli Verning shot a one-under-par 35 to lead the Kahoks, while Drew Bailey had a 36, Casen Compton and Ryker Shea each fired a 39, Henry Stirnaman had a 40, and Jack Star shot a 49.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a dual meet on Tuesday, Belleville West swept Granite City 9-0.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SCORES

Cincinnati Reds 3, St. Louis Cardinals 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Detroit Tigers 11, Colorado Rockies 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Miami Marlins 4

Philadelphia Phillies 9, Tampa Bay Rays 4

Atlanta Braves 12, Washington Nationals 0

Kanas City Royals 5, New York Yankees 0

Toronto Blue Jays 6, New York Mets 2

Baltimore Orioles 5, Boston Red Sox 4

Minnesota Twins 10, Los Angeles Angels 5

Cleveland Guardians 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland Athletics 4, Houston Astros 3 (12 innings)

San Diego Padres 7, Seattle Mariners 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Texas Rangers 0

Milwaukee Brewers 3, San Francisco Giants 2

