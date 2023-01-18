EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.

“For years, I’ve been saying - and a lot of other people have been saying, ‘How does Edwardsville, a city that has pretty much everything else … how do we not have a sporting goods store for real sporting goods?’” he said. “We’re going to change that. We’re going to bring a real sporting goods store to the community.”

Brynildsen described Play It Again Sports as a “hometown sporting goods store” with a wide range of new and quality used sporting goods, from beginner-level to varsity-level.

The Edwardsville location will be at 4 Club Centre Court, Suite A. Once open, its business hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The store opening will happen in two phases - During Phase 1 starting Feb. 6, the store will be “open to buy” used sporting goods from the community. During Phase 2, their Grand Opening, the store will be open to both buy and sell sporting goods. Brynildsen said they’re aiming to fully open in mid-March.

“During any of our open hours, people can stop by with their quality used sporting goods and we will assess it, and we’ll either offer them cash on the spot or store credit,” he said. “The important thing, though, is ‘quality used.’ The goods need to have life left in them - they’re fully intact, there’s no pieces missing or parts broken, ready to be sold and enjoyed by the next person.”

For larger items like treadmills, Brynildsen said to contact the store ahead of dropping them off. They also offer a pickup and delivery service for those who can’t transport their own heavy exercise machinery. Their Service Department will also service the items the store sells, such as sharpening skates, fixing golf clubs, or performing minor bicycle maintenance.

Be sure to follow Play It Again Sports Edwardsville on Facebook and Instagram for news and announcements about their grand opening.

