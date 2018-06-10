EDWARDSVILLE – Play continued in the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament, presented by TheBANK of Edwardsville, at the Edwardsville High School tennis complex Saturday with matches in the men’s and women’s singles competition as well as doubles matches.

The tournament concludes today with the men’s and women’s finals and other competitions; play is scheduled to get under way at 8:30 a.m.

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Carson Haskins of Ballwin, Mo., defeated Edwardsville’s Jonathon Higham 6-2, 6-1; K.J. Stewart of Bloomington, Ind., defeated Troy’s Devan Faulkenberg 6-3, 6-2; Indianapolis’ Joseph Van Meter defeated Edwardsville’s Erik Weiler 6-3, 6-0; and Kristopher Ortega of Homer Glen, Ill., defeated Lucas Lobao of Rio de Janerio, Brazil, 6-0, 6-2. Haskins will meet Stewart and Van Meter will meet Ortega in the semifinals beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the winners set to meet in the final scheduled at 11 a.m.

In the women’s semifinals, Tamara Klimek of St. Louis defeated Laurie Burke of St. Louis 6-0, 6-0 and Chloe Trimpe of Edwardsville defeated Madyson Schrieber of Lebanon 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 14-12; Klimek takes on Trimpe in the womens’ final at 9:30 a.m.

In the men’s 4.0 singles semifinals, Bill Blythe of Vandalia defeated Timothy Reinwald of Valley Park, Mo., 6-4, 6-0 and Jimmy Hendricks of Edwardsville reached the final over David Snider of Collinsville 7-5, 6-7, 10-6, while in the women’s 4.0 competition, Princess Imoukhuede of Champaign eliminated Cathleen Davidson of Troy 6-1, 6-7, 10-4 and Edwardsville’s Emma Herman defeated Troy’s Angela Reckelhoff 7-5, 6-3.

The men’s doubles competition began with two first-round matches, Riley Maren of O’Fallon and Nicholas Papachrisanthou of Caseyville moving to the quarterfinals with a 8-4 win over Kyle Shipman and Evan Uhl, both of Olney, while Tim Hasara of Chesterfield, Mo., and Joseph Pearce of Marion eliminating Bryan Blackwell fo Dow and Travis Blair of Jerseyville 8-3. In quarterfinal play, Haskins/Ortega moved to the semfinals with a 8-0 win over Maren/Papachisanthou; Kirk Schlueter and Paul Stuart, both of Edwardsville, defeated Dwaipayan Choudhury of Quincy and Michael Lesko of Columbia 10-9 (7-4); Seth Lipe and Weiler, both of Edwardsville, defeated Hasara/Pearce 8-2 to advance; and Stewart/Van Meter moved into the semis with a 8-0 win over James and Stephen Hipkiss, both of Belleville. Those semifinals are set for 1 p.m. today, with the final taking place set for 3 p.m.

Competition in the women’s doubles, men’s 4.0 doubles and mixed doubles will take place this afternoon. For more information on the tournament and updated results throughout the day, visit tennislinek.usta.com.

