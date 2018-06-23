GODFREY – Play got under way Friday evening in the Bud Simpson Open tennis tournament at the Simpson Tennis Center on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus.

The tournament runs through Sunday at on the Simpson Center courts.

Friday’s matches saw the first round of the women’s singles, men’s 45 singles, women’s 3.5 singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Here are the results of Friday’s matches:

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Susan Nunez, St. Louis, def. Laurie Burke, St. Louis, 6-1, 6-1

WOMEN’S 3.5 SINGLES: Aubrey McCormick, Dow, def. Lily Ingram, Jerseyville, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 1-0 (6)

MEN’S 45 SINGLES: Jeff Wagner, Edwardsville, def. Timothy Reinwald, Valley Park, Mo., 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

MEN’S DOUBLES: Riley Muren, O’Fallon/Erik Weiler, Edwardsville, def. James and Jonathan Claywell, Alton, 6-0, 6-2

WOMEN’S DOUBLES, FIRST ROUND: Megan Hammond, Weldon Spring, Mo./Julia McNeill, Lake St. Louis, Mo., def. Laura Moore, Godfrey/Noni Updyke, Worden, 6-1, 6-1; SEMIFINALS: Shannon Gordon-Carney, St. Louis/Cindy Tabscott, St. Louis, def. Susan Nunez, St. Louis/Erica Peterson, St. Louis, 6-1, 6-0

MIXED DOUBLES (ROUND-ROBIN): Shannon Gordon-Carney, St. Louis/Terry McNabb, St. Louis, def. Jesse Macias/Laura Moore, both Godfrey, 6-0, 6-1

Play resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday with all eight first-round matches in the men’s singles, highlighted by top-seeded Carson Haskins of Ballwin, Mo., the winner of the recent Edwardsville Open tournament, taking on Adam Ruckman of Godfrey; second-seeded Kris Ortega of Weiler of Homer Glen, Ill., going up against Silas Chapman of Godfrey; third-seeded Mason Johnson of Henderson, Ky., taking on Godfrey’s Daniel McCluskey; four-seed Andy Graf of Mascoutah clashing against Will Harness of St. Louis; and Weiler meeting Nick Parsons of Troy; the quarterfinals are set for noon Saturday, with the semifinals and final scheduled for Sunday.

Matches in other divisions will be held throughout the day and evening Saturday, with finals in all divisions set for Sunday; real-time results can be found at https://tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments/TournamentHome/Tournament.aspx?T=218506#&&s=7Draws7

