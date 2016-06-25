GODFREY – When it comes to tennis in the Alton area, the Simpson family has meant – and continues to mean – much to the sport.

Dr. Raymond “Bud” Simpson and his son, Dr. Robert Simpson, devoted their free time to teaching and promoting the game throughout the Riverbend area; they coached and taught tennis and spent time hitting balls with kids and introducing them to the sport while actively playing in tournaments throughout the region and nation.

Their legacies are honored in the annual Bud Simpson Open tennis tournament, which got under way Friday with matches at the Lewis and Clark Community College's tennis facility named for Bud Simpson’s wife and Robert Simpson’s mother, Andy, with matches in three men’s singles brackets and mixed doubles; the tournament continues this morning at the LCCC facility and concludes Sunday.

Opening-day conditions were warm and humid, but as tournament director James Humphrey put it, “it's going to be a hot weekend...but I think a lot of these young guys really appreciate the challenge of playing in the heat. We're real (aware of the conditions); one of the things I've been saying is that we want to have a fun, safe and fair tournament. That's what we're aiming for.

“With safety in mind, we always pay attention to how hot it's going to be and the heat index...one of the great things about being here at Lewis and Clark is that it's a wonderful facility; we've got these awesome stands if you're looking to hang out in the shade and we've got lots of cold water, so we're pretty well set.”

The tournament itself is shaping up to be an excellent one. “We've got 35 guys in the men's open singles,” Humphrey said, “and eight ladies in the women's open singles; we've got 15 teams in men's doubles and this is a very, very deep talent pool this year. We've got excellent tennis here, even in the first round.”

One of those players was Cole Buehnekamper, the seventh seed in men's singles, who defeated Jordan Faulkenberg 6-1, 6-2 in his opening match Friday. “It's pretty hot out there; the ball was flying out there,” Buehnekamper, who is from the Effingham area and currently plays for the University of Illinois-Springfield, said. “It was good to be out here; it's not the middle of the day, so it was bearable out here to play.

“I played all right; I started out a little slow, tried to get into the groove of a full match, but after that, I thought I played pretty decent. I'm looking forward to the next round.”

Players in the tournament are representing schools such as Harvard; Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute, Ind.; Illinois; Washington University in St. Louis; and Illinois-Springfield. “We've got a lot of good players,” Humphrey said.

Matches continue at LCCC Saturday, with semifinal matches set to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at LCCC; the finals will take place following Sunday's semifinal matches. For more information on the tournament, or to get updates, visit www.simpsontennis.org

2016 BUD SIMPSON OPEN DAY 1 SCORES

MEN'S SINGLES

First Round: Rob Lowry def. Silas Chapman 6-1, 6-1; Michael Essma def. Jonathan Claywell 6-2, 6-2; Erik Weller def. Mitch McKee 6-0, 6-1

Second Round: Eddie Grabill def. Lowry 6-0, 6-0; Brendan Goldacker def. Chad Townsend 6-3, 6-2; Radhakrishna Vishnubhotla def. Grant Fitzsimmons 6-0, 6-1; Andy Graf def. Matthew Varner 6-2, 6-0; Michael Peters def. Essma 6-0, 6-3; Devan Faulkenberg def. Ryan Schnack 6-4, 7-5; Mandeep Yadav def. Romeo Monzones 6-2, 6-1; Dylan Faulkenberg def. Chase Stumne default; Dylan Steffans def. Michael Stucky 6-0, 6-0; Weller def. Piotr Wianecki 6-4, 6-1; Pablo Landa Catan def. Riley Muren 6-0, 6-0; Sam Sweeney def. Michael Tang 6-0, 6-1; John Wu def. Tyler Cissell 6-0, 6-0; Jose Luis Ortega Vaquero def. Michael Lesko 6-4, 6-4; Cole Buehnerkemper def. Jordan Faulkenberg 6-1, 6-2; Arashi Cogan def. Timothy Flatt 6-1, 6-2

Consolation Bracket: Townsend def. Lowry walkover; Chapman def. Wianecki walkover; Townsend def. McKeee 6-4, 6-2; Claywell def. Cisell 6-3, 6-3; Chapman def. Stucky walkover

WOMEN'S SINGLES

First Round: Ashley Bonine def. Laura Moore default

MEN'S 35 SINGLES

Round-Robin, First Round: Paul Stuart def. Jesse Macias 6-2, 6-0

MEN'S 45 SINGLES

First Round: John Goldacker def. Jeff Wagner 6-1, 6-1

MIXED DOUBLES

Round-Robin, First Round: Margaret Junker/Max Shapiro def. James Claywell/Caroline Claywell 6-1, 6-2

