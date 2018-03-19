ALTON - Riverbend Community Gardens, a volunteer group supporting community-gardening opportunities for all Riverbend residents, is busy helping local beautification efforts and growing healthy food. Alton winning this year’s Small Business Revolution season three spot has sent waves of motivation and pride throughout the region, and they are working to use this passion to create lasting success in the community.

This program has been operating for 16 years, and this season is expected to be the most productive one yet. “Since Alton won the Small Business Revolution contest, we have seen a higher turnout of volunteers. At this point we really just need people for garden maintenance like weeding and watering.” says Program Director, Christine Favilla. “The #OurAlton movement has been so inspiring and we want to keep that momentum going throughout the growing season.” says Milton Schoolhouse garden volunteer, Rose Glassbrenner.

Donations of garden tools (tillers to garden trowels to soil) would be most appreciated. Anyone wishing to start a garden, help manage a garden, or teach gardening workshops, please contact:

Shannon Briggs

(617) 571-8017

shannbriggs@gmail.com

Christine Favilla

(618) 401-7870

christine.favilla@sierraclub.org

In the next few months, RCG will release urban farm maps and dates for upcoming workdays, seed swaps, and gardening workshops.

Spring is fast approaching! Here are some ways to support local gardens in the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more info and events.

March 2018

Wednesday, 3/21, 10am at Milton Schoolhouse: Plant potatoes on early Hugel Kulture mounds and Build Trellis’/Beds

Thursday, 3/29, 5:15pm at Sierra Club in RiverBender: Community Garden Meeting, meets monthly

Friday, 3/30, 9am-12pm at SSP, Inc: SSP Garden Workday, meets weekly

April 2018

Thursday, 4/5, 5:00pm near Hayner Library with the Downtown Gardening Club

Thursday, Saturday, 4/5-4/7, Principia College’s Sustainability Conference. Click here for more information and to register: http://prinpac.com

Tuesday, 4/10, 6:30pm-8:00pm at Hayner Library at the Mall: Herb Gardening Class

Saturday, 4/14, 12pm-6pm at Piasa Harbor: Riverbend Earth Day Festival

Tuesday, 4/24, 6:30pm-8:00pm at Hayner Library at the Mall: Gardening for the Birds

May 2018

Saturday, 5/5, 10am-11am at Hayner Library at the Mall: Kokedama String Garden

June 2018

Saturday, 6/2, 10am-11am at Hayner Library at the Mall: Start Your Fall Garden

Sunday, 6/10, 2pm: Pride, Inc’s Annual Urban Farm Tour *More info TBA

