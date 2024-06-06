ALTON - Now in its third season in Alton, FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar is as busy as ever with several free events coming down the pipeline.

Owner Laura Windisch explained that the business is excited to hit the ground running as the summer arrives. Their regular food trucks, Space Shuttle Café and Byrdies, have a permanent spot at FLOCK, and they’re eager to welcome more food trucks and bands every week.

“We’ve been having a really good time this season,” Windisch said. “There’s even more things to come.”

Ten years ago, Windisch and her husband purchased an ice cream truck and planned to convert it into a food truck. The couple ultimately sold the truck and updated their restaurant, Stacked Burger Bar in St. Louis, instead, but something made Windisch hold onto her copy of “Food Trucks for Dummies.” When Alton Works approached the couple about coming onto FLOCK, Windisch was ready.

It’s no surprise, then, that she has enjoyed working with FLOCK so much. In addition to the food trucks, Windisch loves cultivating the cocktail menu, which includes drinks like their kiwi mojito with house-made kiwi syrup. She likes bringing in different food trucks and giving them a platform to sell their wares at FLOCK.

She is also proud to partner with local businesses like Old Bakery Beer Company and Moon Drops + Wellness to offer great drinks. She is always eager to talk to visitors about the other businesses and events in Alton, and she often encourages people to start at FLOCK and enjoy a night on the town. It’s important to her to foster these partnerships and spread the word about other businesses.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think it’s super important, especially in a town of this size,” she explained. “I think it really shows the heart of the town, the heart of the people, that we’re all wanting to collaborate and work together for the greater good of it all.”

There are several free events that FLOCK offers every month, including bands almost every weekend. They have a family movie night on the first Saturday of the month, and they plan to offer an adult summer camp night, complete with friendship bracelets and potato sack races, later this summer.

But Windisch is especially excited for the plant swap, scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024. From 12–4 p.m., attendees can swap plant clippings and browse plant-themed vendors at a mini market at FLOCK. Windisch hopes to see lots of people there.

“Everyone loves plants, myself included. I’ve got to go home and start trimming. I’ve got a lot of stuff to propagate,” she joked. “A lot of these plants are expensive, so if you can get a clipping and plant it and start it yourself, that’s great. It should be a lot of fun. I’m super excited as a huge plant lover myself, so I can’t wait.”

For more information about the plant swap and market, you can visit the official Facebook event page. If it goes well, Windisch hopes to sponsor a book swap in the fall, as well.

In the meantime, FLOCK will stay busy with their free events and day-to-day operations. They’re also looking forward to the July 3 fireworks in Alton, and they can’t wait for the June 22 powerboat races.

“We’ve got a lot of fun stuff going on. This is our first year that we have our own food trucks, which is amazing,” Windisch added. “This year, we’ve really got a lot going on and it’s been really great.”

To stay up-to-date with FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar and all of their events, check out their official Facebook page.

More like this: