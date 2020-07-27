COLLINSVILLE - National Academy of Science Member and renowned plant biologist Dr. Elisabeth Gantt has honored her late husband Dr. R. Raymond Gantt with a $2 million gift to Blackburn College. The gift to Blackburn College's Gantt/Rohatsch Scholarship will benefit students who have financial need and demonstrate significant academic promise.

Ray and Elisabeth Gantt graduated from Blackburn in 1958 before relocating to Bethesda, MD where he was a biochemist at the National Cancer Institute and she became a distinguished professor at the University of Maryland. Additional details can be found in the release below.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 25, 2023 - Blackburn College Receives $4.8M Grant for New Athletic Center

Jul 26, 2023 - Blackburn College Names Kim Camara-Harvey Athletic Director

Jul 19, 2023 - Transformative Gift Of 40 Acres Allows Blackburn College To Benefit From Vital Environmental Studies

Jun 12, 2023 - Bethalto's Jayden Serafini Graduates from Blackburn College

Jun 21, 2023 - Blackburn College Receives Gift To Amplify Arts Education, Unveils New Gallery Name

 