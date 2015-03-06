A celebration of Growth Fueled by Educational Excellence

EDWARDSVILLE - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois has announced the details for its 2015 Salute to Southwestern Illinois Awards Dinner. The event will pay special tribute to the five higher level educational institutions in Southwestern Illinois for their collective impact on workforce and the economy and their exceptional growth over the past decade. Dr. Ed Hightower, superintendent of Edwardsville School District #7, will also be honored for his years of service to the educational community. The evening celebration will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2015, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights, Ill., and reservations are now being taken. FOX 2 News/News 11 Reporter Betsey Bruce will serve as emcee.

The annual awards program salutes those individuals and organizations that have displayed outstanding leadership and have positively impacted our region, and this year will be no exception. With the theme Growth Fueled by Educational Excellence, the event will recognize the following as co-recipients of the 2015 Salute to Southwestern Illinois Award:

Lewis and Clark Community College, Dr. Dale Chapman

Lindenwood University – Belleville, Dr. Jerry M. Bladdick

McKendree University, Dr. James Dennis

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe

Southwestern Illinois College, Dr. Georgia Costello

Dr. Ed. Hightower, Superintendent of Edwardsville School District #7

As an added highlight, the event will also spotlight Southwestern Illinois primary and secondary level teachers, administrators, support staff and school board members who have received recognition awards during 2014.

The cost to attend is $100 per person. A limited number of table sponsorships are available for $1,000, which includes seating for eight, signage at the table and special recognition as an event sponsor. Reservations are required. For more details about the event or to make a reservation, please call the Leadership Council at (618) 692-9745.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

