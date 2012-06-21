BETHALTO --- June 20, 2012---St. Louis Regional Airport is set to host the 6th Annual Bethalto Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, July 1st.

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church of Bethalto began the family-friendly event in 2007 as a gift to the local community and has continued to stage the celebration each year.This year's event has been expanded to include an area for crafters and vendors. The craft and vendor booths

will open at 4 p.m. along with the bouncers for children. Vendors include Dove Chocolates, Miche Handbags, Scentsy, Thirty-One Gifts, handmade jewelry, children's hair accessories, comic books and more. The remainder of the activities, games, entertainment and food will start at 6 p.m.The fireworks are provided by Central States Firework and serve as the grand finale starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Stage entertainment this year will include a live performance by fan favorite -- The Harman Family at 8 p.m. The Harman's music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. "Entertaining you is our goal and is as much fun for us as the music we play,' stated Mike Harman, the group's founder.

The activities and entertainment are free.Food, soda and bottled water are available for purchase. Another new addition this year is Kona Ice of St. Louis offering Shaved Ice and assorted ice cream bars. Church volunteers will be cooking up thousands of hot dogs, hamburgers and brats along with serving nachos to keep the prices to a minimum."The church had a vision was to make this event affordable for everyone and our great volunteers make that possible," said Interim Pastor Erik Scottberg. "This is only my third year in Bethalto, but I am overwhelmed by the incredible work done by the volunteers who come out in the heat to set up the stage and activities and serve the community." Because the celebration is a family-friendly event, guests are asked that no alcohol or coolers be brought onto the airport grounds.

"This community event and would not be possible without the support and cooperation of the airport staff along with the Bethalto Police and Fire Departments," said Scottberg. "We are praying for good weather and would like to encourage the community to come out and join us."

For more information, visit the Cornerstone Church website at www.CStoneChurches.com or call the church office at 618-377-7625.

