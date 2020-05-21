EDWARDSVILLE — The Land of Goshen Community Market will have its opening day on June 6 with new social distancing measures in place while also continuing their successful online shop.

The online shop offers the produce, meat, bakes goods, and soap from more than twenty vendors for sale through the Market’s website. Customer orders are delivered or available for pickup at 222 Artisan Bakery, at 222 N. Main St. in Edwardsville each Thursday.

The shop opened for sales on April 3rd and has since taken in orders totaling over $35,000. Customer Theresa Morrison said “I continue to get quality goods with emphasis being placed on keeping consumers and workers safe and healthy. I appreciate the social distancing and mask wearing along with the usual great baked goods, meats and vegetables.”

Jane Muscroft, a market vendor since 2008 and the proprietor of Queen’s Cuisine Tea Room, said “sales through the Land of Goshen Community Market online store have been nothing short of a life saver for our business.”

By collaborating with 222 Artisan Bakery, the Market is supporting one of its vendors and a beloved downtown merchant. The Market plans to keep the online shop running indefinitely to help support immunocompromised customers and vendors.

The Land of Goshen Community Market will soon be returning as a downtown Saturday morning tradition as well.

The Goshen Market’s managers Tara Eberlin Pohlman and Candice Watson have been collaborating with the City of Edwardsville and reviewing how farmers’ market across the country have been responding to the pandemic. Based on their research and guidelines set forth by the Illinois Farmers Market Association, several social distancing measures will be in place when the Market opens on June 6.

“With over sixty vendors on an average Saturday, a drive thru model is not ideal for a Market of our size. Instead we have opted for what is called an in-and-out market,” said Eberlin Pohlman. In and out markets, are like a drive thru market, but customers will be on foot. “We are encouraging customers to place orders ahead with vendors to make the process go smoothly and limit interaction,” explains Watson.

The Market is asking customers to send only one shopper per family. Additional programming like music, the kids’ program Market Sprouts, and demonstrations will not be included this season. The Market will only include sales of food and hygiene items to limit the number of vendors and allow for at least ten feet of space between all stalls. The market will have two entrances, and only fifty customers will be allowed into the space at one time. Customers will be asked to wear masks.

Despite these new measures to keep people safe, Board of Tomatoes President Sharon Henderson said, “since its founding, the Land of Goshen Community Market has made Edwardsville stronger by creating a place where residents have access to the food and wares of local producers. Even if this year looks a little different for us, farmers’ markets have never been more essential.”

