EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., March 28, 2012 . . . The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival committee gathered early this year in preparation of what is expected to be one of the most anticipated community-wide events in the City of Edwardsville in 2012. Popular headlining acts like Dr. Zhivegas, greater community participation, a new kick-off sock hop event and car show are just a few of the draws for the festival being held Thurs., June 7; Fri., June 8 and Sat., June 9, 2012.

Kicking off the festival this year will be a new sock-hop event on Thurs., June 7 at Crystal Garden Banquet & Event Center, located at 1230 University Drive in Edwardsville. A night full of dancing, food and fun will set the stage for the weekend-long events. On Fri., June 8 the festival will begin at City Park with food, beverages, art vendors, historic tents and the children’s area open for boundless fun. Live music will be provided by the popular bands Facts O’Life and SH-BOOM.

Saturday will be a full day of activities to include the same features as Friday night but also a 10k run, trolley tours, talent show, car show at Lincoln Middle School parking lot and the classic car cruise. Live music on Saturday will be provided by headliner Dr. Zhivegas; Love Me, Leave Me and other live acts yet to be determined.

According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, “The annual Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for the City of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road and all it’s glory, but we also get to show off our community’s outstanding support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors and residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Sponsors of the 2012 events include Mother Road sponsor, Cork Tree Creative. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public relations and website development firm. The firm’s principals, Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed are long-time members of the community and proud supporters of this community event.

Other sponsors include Hot Rod Sponsors: TheBANK of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union, First Clover Leaf Bank, Edwardsville Intelligencer, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. and Edwardsville Rotary Club. MoJo’s Music and Allied Waste join the festival this year as Roadster sponsors, JF Electric, Patriot Sunrooms East, LLC, Anderson Hospital and Abstracts & Titles are Fastback sponsors, while Reliance Bank is a Festival Enthusiast.

“We have a large marketing push underway for this year’s events so businesses interested in sponsoring the festival can expect even greater exposure. There is still time to join the other sponsors in supporting this popular event. The deadline is April 15,” added Grable.

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor of the 2012 Route 66 Festival may contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538. For more information about the festival, visit www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

More like this: