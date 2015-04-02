Dr. Zhivegas and Well Hungarians Headline, deadline draws near for sponsors & vendors

EDWARDSVILLE - Planning for the 2015 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival takes place on June 12 and June 13, 2015 at Edwardsville City Park.

Get ready for the always popular classic car cruise and show, as well as great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children’s activities, Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride and live music. The live music on Friday night will begin at 6:30 p.m. and everyone’s favorite rockers, Well Hungarians, will hit the stage from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday, food, beverage, art vendors and children’s booths open at 10 a.m. and trolley tours will hit the streets every half-hour. Additional live music performances, including the musical-comedy act for kids of all ages, Babaloo, will hit the stage at 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. when local live music begins.



The headlining act for Saturday evening is the ever-popular party and rock band that will get you dancing and off your feet: Dr. Zhivegas! Dr. Zhivegas puts on a live music performance that includes rock favorites, entertaining the masses throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. They will take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, “The annual Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for the City of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road and all its glory, but we also get to show off our community’s outstanding support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors and residents. We have some really great, popular live acts this year so we are hopeful to draw a large crowd!”

Sponsors of this year’s 2015 events include Mother Road sponsor, Cork Tree Creative. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public relations and website development firm. Banfield Pet Hospital has also signed on as a Hot Rod sponsor.

There’s still time for area companies to sign on as event sponsors. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted through April 17, 2015. Food and art vendors are also needed. Deadline to sign up as a vendor is May 15. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival, as well as Twitter and Instagram.





