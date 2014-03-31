EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., March 31, 2014 . . . Planning for the 2014 Edwardsville

Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are

signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival

will take place on June 13th and 14th at Edwardsville City Park.

In addition to the always popular classic car cruise and show, the festival

will include great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children¹s activities,

Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, talent show and live

music. Live music on Friday night will include Blu Skies at 6:30 p.m. and

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday the popular

Route 66 Talent Show will showcase local talent from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additional live music performances that have yet to be set will be on stage

all afternoon until 6:30 p.m. when Mojo Roots begins.

The headlining act for the evening is the Jeremiah Johnson Band of St. Louis

an original Rock-n-Blues Band. The Jeremiah Johnson Band is a live music

and festival performance favorite throughout the St. Louis region. They are

the proud winners of the 2011 St. Louis Blues Society IBC Challenge and were

nominated in the 2012 and 2013 RFT Music Awards Readers¹ Poll. They will

take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville¹s Parks and Recreation

Department, ³The annual Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for

the City of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road

and all its glory, but we also get to show off our community¹s outstanding

support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors

and residents.²

Sponsors of the 2014 events include Mother Road sponsor, Cork Tree Creative.

Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public

relations and website development firm. The firm¹s principals, Jan

Carpenter and Laura Reed are long-time members of the community and proud

supporters of this community event.

Other sponsors include:

(Hot Rod Sponsor)

TheBANK of Edwardsville

(Roadster Sponsors)

Madison Mutual Insurance Company

Cassens Transport Company

Abstracts & Titles

Anderson Hospital

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C.

Cahokia Mounds Museum Society

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon

Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc.

There¹s still time for area companies to sign on as event sponsor.

Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted through April 18,

2014. Food and art vendors are also needed. Deadline to sign up as a vendor

is May 9. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie

Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com

for more information.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit

www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow

the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

###

