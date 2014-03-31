Plans Announced for the 2014 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival: Jeremiah Johnson Band Headlines, Deadline Draws Near for Sponsors & Vendors
EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., March 31, 2014 . . . Planning for the 2014 Edwardsville
Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are
signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival
will take place on June 13th and 14th at Edwardsville City Park.
In addition to the always popular classic car cruise and show, the festival
will include great food, beer and wine, art vendors, children¹s activities,
Metro Milers 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride, talent show and live
music. Live music on Friday night will include Blu Skies at 6:30 p.m. and
Aaron Kamm & The One Drops from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Saturday the popular
Route 66 Talent Show will showcase local talent from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Additional live music performances that have yet to be set will be on stage
all afternoon until 6:30 p.m. when Mojo Roots begins.
The headlining act for the evening is the Jeremiah Johnson Band of St. Louis
an original Rock-n-Blues Band. The Jeremiah Johnson Band is a live music
and festival performance favorite throughout the St. Louis region. They are
the proud winners of the 2011 St. Louis Blues Society IBC Challenge and were
nominated in the 2012 and 2013 RFT Music Awards Readers¹ Poll. They will
take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.
According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville¹s Parks and Recreation
Department, ³The annual Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for
the City of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road
and all its glory, but we also get to show off our community¹s outstanding
support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors
and residents.²
Sponsors of the 2014 events include Mother Road sponsor, Cork Tree Creative.
Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public
relations and website development firm. The firm¹s principals, Jan
Carpenter and Laura Reed are long-time members of the community and proud
supporters of this community event.
Other sponsors include:
(Hot Rod Sponsor)
TheBANK of Edwardsville
(Roadster Sponsors)
Madison Mutual Insurance Company
Cassens Transport Company
Abstracts & Titles
Anderson Hospital
Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C.
Cahokia Mounds Museum Society
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon
Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc.
There¹s still time for area companies to sign on as event sponsor.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted through April 18,
2014. Food and art vendors are also needed. Deadline to sign up as a vendor
is May 9. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie
Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com
For more information about the festival and its events, visit
www.edwardsvilleroute66.com
the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.
