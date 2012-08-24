Food, Games, Music, 5K Run/Walk, Bingo, Texas Hold’em and More Among Attractions

Edwardsville, IL, August 24, 2012 – The annual St. Mary’s Applefest returns to Edwardsville’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Sept. 7th and 8th on the St. Mary’s Church grounds at 1802 Madison Avenue in Edwardsville. The event, which features food, games, music, and attractions, includes a 5K run/walk and bingo.

“As we organize this event, we keep all ages in mind”, says Applefest organizer Danielle Smith, “This is truly a community event that offers a variety of fun events from concerts to bingo and all levels in between. This year we are bringing back the Texas Hold’em tournament and have several new food items that are sure to satisfy.”

New to Applefest this year is an outdoor laser tag and a rock climbing wall for kids of all ages. We also will have dance, baton, and martial arts demonstrations as well as concerts by The Excelerators, Exit 12, and Juvenile Delinquents. All booths will continue to take tickets in lieu of cash. Visitors may purchase tickets at the event to be used throughout the weekend.

“We try very hard to make this an affordable event that is open to everyone. We welcome everyone from the surrounding communities to join us for what is sure to be another wonderful Applefest!” added Smith.

This year’s festival will also feature paintball, giant inflatables, bingo, pull tabs, a washers tournament, cash raffles, pony rides from Camp Ondessonk, and children’s games with great prizes. For a complete list of attractions, please visit www.stmaryedw.org.

Applefest will take place Fri., Sept. 7th from 5p.m.-11 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 8th, from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. at the St. Mary’s campus located at 1802 Madison Ave in Edwardsville.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church has been serving the Edwardsville area since 1843. In addition to the parish, St. Mary’s also operates a preschool and private K-8 school. For more information, contact St. Mary’s Church at 618-656-4857.

