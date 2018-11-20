MADISON COUNTY - HeartLands Conservancy, a nonprofit serving southwestern Illinois, has received funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to develop two watershed plans to address drainage and water quality in the Wood River and Piasa Creek watersheds.

Article continues after sponsor message

When complete, these watershed plans will make informed recommendations on how to decrease flood damage, improve water quality, reduce soil erosion, and restore fish and wildlife habitat.

The two watersheds cover a 156,0000-acre area in Madison, Macoupin, and Jersey counties. Much of the area is farmland, but also includes the communities of Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, East Alton, Elsah, Godfrey, Woodburn, and Rosewood Heights. Both watersheds drain directly to the Mississippi River.