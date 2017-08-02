ALTON - Ever wondered what it's like to sit in the pilot's seat of an airplane? Find out during Pizza, Planes and Pilots on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Louis Regional Airport and, as an added bonus, children will receive a free pizza at High Flyers Grille.

Local pilots will be available to meet children and their parents and showcase their personal planes at this first-ever event at the St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton, IL. Kids will have the opportunity to get up close and person with a plane and sit in the pilot's seat. Owners/pilots will also be on hand to answer questions and talk about what it's like to fly in the sky. This is a free event and is hosted by St. Louis Regional Airport and High Flyers Grille.

After exploring the planes and talking to the pilots, head over to High Flyers Grille at the airport located at 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton, IL. During the event, kids can enjoy a free, one topping pizza with the purchase of an adult entrée.

"This is an exciting new event that mixes the awesome taste of pizza with an opportunity for kids to see an airplane up close and talk one-on-one with local pilots," said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pizza, Planes and Pilots is part of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Kid'Cation promotion. This family-friendly event provides families with kid-centric vacation options at the end of the summer before school begins.

Kid'Cation kicked off on Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6. For more information about the events and deals available through Kid'Cation, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at 1-800-258-6645.



