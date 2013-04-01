Email us your email address at angelavaldes@sbcglobal.net and we’ll send you the voucher or stop by CHC Mon-Wed or Fri 9-1 for vouchers.

Up to 20% of Bearer’s Purchase will be donated to The Community Hope Center. The offer is valid for Dine-In, Delivery or Carryout only during specified dates, times and locations. Fundraiser donation is good on regular priced purchases only. Coupons or other offers are not valid. Unless ordering ONLINE, this voucher MUST be presented to your server or delivery driver for your organization to receive credit for purchase. For online purchases, the Manager Code is 1041. When placing your online order, you must enter the promo code "HOPE."

You may use this voucher on Thursday, April 11th between 11am and 8am and is valid at the following Pizza Hut Locations: Alton • 618-465-6600, Bethalto• 618-377-6848, Godfrey • 618 -466-3795, and Wood River • 618-259-8075

For additional questions you can visit The Community Hope Center at 1201 Hope Center Lane, Cottage Hills, IL or you may contact us by phone at 259.0959.

