MOZIER – One man is in custody in Calhoun County following what authorities have described as a “high speed chase.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Joshua S. Carter, 23, of Pittsfield, Illinois, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 Felony, as well as a DUI and driving while license is suspended, both Class A Misdemeanors, after being stopped in Brangenberg Hollow in Northern Calhoun County. The stop began around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday night when Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington attempted to stop a vehicle allegedly speeding southbound on Highway 96 near Mozier. Heffington said he activated the emergency lights on his vehicle, but the suspect continued at a high rate of speed, increasing to more than 90 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone.

When the vehicle finally stopped, authorities said Carter had switched seats in the truck with a female passenger in what they believed to be an effort to conceal the fact Carter had been driving. Charges are currently pending against that female passenger at this time, and Chief Deputy Kyle Jacobs said they will be announced in the future.

Carter was held without bail and appeared in court on Tuesday, where he posted a cash bond and was subsequently released.

More like this: