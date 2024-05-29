O'FALLON, Mo. - The Alton River Dragons got off to a very stylish start as Erik Brokemeier of Metro-East Lutheran drove in a run, and four pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in the Prospect League season opener Tuesday night at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, in St Charles County.

The River Dragons opened their fourth season in the summer collegiate, wood bat league which helps college players play in a summer league that show off their talents to Major League Baseball scouts.

Alton scored twice in the second, getting a RBI single from Brokemeier that scored Cooper Howell to make it 1-0, then doubled the lead on a RBI by Cole Schrank to score Joe Connolly. The River Dragons then made it 3-0 in the top of the ninth, when Connolly singled home Howell to make the final score 3-0.

Connolly had three hits and a RBI for Alton, while Schrank came up with two hits and a RBI, Brokemeier had a hit and RBI, and both Howell and Xian'en Zeng both had hits.

Gabe Smith of Father McGivney Catholic went four innings on the mound, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out one, with Jacob Hammer went one inning, allowing a hit, walking one and fanning three, Scot Detweiler went three innings, walking one, and Harrison Dubois pitched the final inning, fanning one.

The River Dragons, who will be playing in the South Division of the Western Conference, are 1-0 to start the season, and next play at the Burlington, Ia., Bees at 6:30 p.m., then play a two-game series at the Dubois County Bombers of Huntingberg, Ind., Thursday and Friday, both games starting at 5:30 p.m., St. Louis time. The River Dragons and Bombers play in Alton's home opener Saturday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, with the start time coming at 6:35 p.m.

