EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High senior softball pitcher Avery Hamilton had an impressive season on the mound for the Tigers in 2023. For her efforts, Hamilton is an Edwardsville girls Athlete of the Month.

On April 11 against Belleville East, going three-for-three, including a lead-off homer over the left-center field fence, and driving in all of the Tigers' runs, along with striking out eight batters as Edwardsville took a 3-1 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. She had several games where she was strong on the mound.

Since that game, Hamilton pitched exceptionally well, ending the season with a 15-3 record with an ERA of 1.43, walking 16 and striking out 131 as the Tigers went 30-6, losing in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community sectional final to Bradley-Bourbonnais 6-3.

"My curveball worked pretty well," Hamilton said, summing up her season, "and just the way coach (Caty) Happe was calling the pitches really helps me."

Hamilton also benefitted from good defense, as the Tigers were able to make plays behind her throughout the season and she thanked her teammates for that effort.

Hamilton pitched very well in her senior season and she felt that the Tigers' hard work in practice and in games paid off tremendously.

"Just like working hard as a team," Hamilton said. "We worked really hard in practice. We get in there, we got it done. I think that helps a lot and we try our best every day."

Hamilton felt helping her team succeed was paramount to her own success.

"Being able to pitch helps the team a lot," Hamilton said, recognizing the importance of her performances on the mound.

