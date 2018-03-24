EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville pitcher Dawson Taylor enjoyed a very good varsity debut recently, as he threw three shutout innings, striking out six and walking one as the Tigers defeated Tinley Park 11-1 in four-and-a-half innings at the Prep Baseball Report Metro-East Kickoff Classic. The game was played at Edwardsville's Tom Pile Field.

“I was just going out, trying to do my best,” Taylor said after the game, “and listening to coach (Mike) Waldo (the Edwardsville pitching coach), and just trying to compete, and keep them scoreless.”

It was Taylor's first time to compete at the varsity level, and as one might expect, the butterflies were there. But Taylor also saw it as an opportunity.

“Just a little bit,” Taylor said. “But I was confident I could get the job done, and just thankful for the opportunity.”

The Tiger offense provided plenty of support for him, scoring twice in the first and nine times in the third to provide the cushion Taylor needed.

“Yeah, it's always reassuring what we've got,” Taylor said. “We've got some really good hitters behind us.”

Taylor's out pitch was his curveball, which helped keep Titan batters off balance throughout his time on the mound.

“It's a good feel to change from my fastball,” Taylor said. “So I think it's pretty effective.”

As far as individual and team goals for the new season, Taylor keeps things simple.

“Well, I'm trying to do my best personally, and hopefully, we'll make a good state-run and bring home a championship,” Taylor said with a smile.

But the first appearance for the Tiger varsity is no doubt a confidence boost for Taylor.

“I'm going to keep working hard,” Taylor said, “and hopefully do better next time.”

And as the season develops and spring comes by, you can expect Dawson Taylor to be a key contributor to the Edwardsville pitching staff.

