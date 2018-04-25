Pitcher Brock Seymour fans 11, allows only two hits, in 12-0 Piasa Birds triumph over Greenville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PIASA - Brock Seymour struck out 11 and conceded two hits as Southwestern defeated Greenville 12-0 in five innings in a game moved from Greenville to Brighton due to poor field conditions in Greenville; Southwestern improved to 8-11 overall, 5-1 in the South Central Conference. Article continues after sponsor message Eddie Bolin was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Piasa, with Jack Little 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Dalson Cummings 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Seymour 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored. The Piasa Birds take on Metro East Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip