The 15th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast will be held on Mon., April 29, 2013 at 7:15 a.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, Ill. The event’s sponsor, CBMC, announced today that ticket sales have begun and can be obtained by calling (618) 463-6850

In his stellar career, Benes was a 1988 Collegiate Pitcher of the year, United States Olympic Gold Medal Winner in South the games held in South Korea. He played for the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks , Seattle Mariners and, of course, the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Benes family resides in the St. Louis area and Andy continues to work with the St. Louis Cardinals, and is very active with Westminster Christian Academy, in addition to a variety of community programs and events.

“We are very excited to have Andy Benes as our keynote speaker for this year’s Congressional Prayer Breakfast. This year also marks the first time congressmen William Enyart and Rodney Davis will join us. In addition, Congressman John Shimkus will serve as a co-sponsor.

As in past years, Steve Jankowski, who serves as Director of Alumni Affairs at SIUE and as Executive Director of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event. The purpose of the bi-partisan, annual event is to increase spiritual participation in all aspects of the community.

Tickets prices are $160 for a table of eight or $20 each and can be obtained by calling (618) 463-6850. All major credit cards are accepted with an additional $1/seat handling fee.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend to attend.

