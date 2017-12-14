The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the completion of a trade which sends outfielder Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielders Yairo Muñoz and Max Schrock.

The 22-year old Muñoz hit .300 with 13 home runs, 68 RBI and stole 22 bases in 112 games between Midland (AA) and Nashville (AAA) this past season. He is currently playing in the Dominican Winter League for the Toros del Este.

Signed as a undrafted free agent in 2012, Muñoz is a right-handed hitting infielder–playing 300 games at shortstop, but also experience at second, third, and the outfield.

A 13th round draft pick by the Washington Nationals in 2015, Schrock was traded to Oakland in 2016 in exchange for

former Cardinals pitcher Marc Rzepczynski.

A left-handed hitter, Schrock was a 2017 Mid-Season and Post-Season Texas League All-Star at Midland (AA) and has a .324 career batting average with a .372 on-base percentage, 18 home runs and 131 RBI over 281 minor league games.

Muñoz has been placed on the Cardinals 40-man Major League roster and Schrock will be assigned to a

minor league roster.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports