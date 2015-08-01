http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/7-27-15-Piscotty-1-on-1.mp3

When opportunity presents itself, be prepared and take advantage. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Stephen Piscotty is doing just that as he’s in the middle of a six-game hitting streak and batting .400 (8-20) during the stretch.

Piscotty has at least one hit in all eight of his starts since making his big league debut on July 21st, but one of his key at-bats resulted not in a hit but rather a sacrifice fly.

“That at-bat was one I’m probably never going to forget,” said Piscotty. “That was the situation you kind of dream about and I’ve been working towards for three-plus years and it all culminated in that moment. It was cool, like I said, it was awesome that my family was there so it was just a cool moment that I’ll never forget.”

The pinch-hit appearance netted his first Major League RBI, but also was the game-winning run a 1-o Cardinals victory.

“I think I am better equipped,” said Piscotty of how his re-vamped swing may have better allowed him to get the ball in the air. “I found a little bit different slot, which allows me to get a little bit more lift.”

Besides the swing, his understanding of the situation was also key.

“I knew going into that at-bat what the pitcher wanted, he wanted ground balls,” said Piscotty. “I think the first pitch was way away, he was trying to get me to chase, roll-over. Next pitch, fastball down–I’m starting to recognize that more. I think that goes a long way with it, just trying to understand what the pitcher’s trying to do. If you’re smart about it and just be patient, you’re going to get a pitch to do the job.”

The Cardinals gave Piscotty a vote of confidence at the trade deadline, as GM John Mozeliak cited that any additional move for offense could’ve resulted in less playing time for the rookie and the Cardinals are not looking to end his opportunity.