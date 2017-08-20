Exercising the 26th Man Rule, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced the recall of outfielder Stephen Piscotty for tonight’s against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB ruled both teams could employ the rule as they are participating in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA in the league-created special event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Cardinals had both Piscotty and Magnerius Sierra brought in for the game, but chose Piscotty after Dexter Fowler’s back soreness checked out okay.

Optioned to Memphis on August 7th, Piscotty has hit .313 with four home runs and a 1.2012 OPS during his eight games with the Redbirds. He also has 7 RBIs.

As per the guidelines of the 26th Man Rule, Piscotty could remain with the team after today’s game–but a different player would then have to be optioned from the 25-man roster.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI