The St. Louis Cardinals made it official today, purchasing the contract of Stephen Piscotty from the Memphis Redbirds and promoting him to their Major League roster.

Selected as the 36th player overall in the 2012 draft with the Cardinal’s supplemental pick, Piscotty was hitting .272 (87-for-320) with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in his 87 games at Memphis this season. He also had 28 doubles–fourth best in the Pacific Coast League.

The increase in power is something Piscotty spoke at length about during the Winter Warm-Up and again in Spring Training, as he spent much of this past off-season working on a re-design of his swing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Piscotty, who will wear #55 for the Cardinals, initially was drafted as a third baseman but converted to the outfield and most recently has seen time in six games at first base.

To make room for Piscotty on the active and 40-man rosters, outfielder Tommy Pham was optioned to Memphis after Sunday’s game and Memphis infielder Ty Kelly has been designated for assignment.

Kelly was acquired by the Cardinals during the off-season and has a career on-base percentage of .381 in 782 minor league games, however, it had dropped to .317 at Memphis this year.

photo credit: Steve Mitchell, Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports