(Busch Stadium) After a dramatic come-from-behind victory last night, the St. Louis Cardinals will look to turn that momentum into the beginning of a winning streak tonight.
“We definitely want to keep that momentum rolling,” agreed Stephen Piscotty, who had one of four home runs hit on Saturday. “Feel like we’ve had a few of these games were we’ve come back and we just haven’t sealed the deal the next day, so hopefully tonight will be different.”
It was the third game-winning RBI of the season for Piscotty.
“The crowd was rocking too–that’s probably the loudest the stadium’s been this year,” he added. “Hopefully, we can have a lot more like that.”
With the game nationally televised, Piscotty–a West Coast native, also heard from a number of friends and family back home about the game.
“I grew up an A’s fan, most of my friends were A’s fans so it was more of a ‘way to go’ than ‘what are you doing to us’ but I did get a few of those,” he shared. “Probably a little bit more attention playing a Bay-area team, but I’ve got a great support group back at home and it’s cool to hear from them.”
Piscotty leads MLB with 25 hits and a .510 batting average with runners in scoring position and will again bat clean-up tonight for St. Louis.
3B Matt Carpenter
SS Aledmys Diaz
LF Matt Holliday
RF Stephen Piscotty
1B Matt Adams
C Yadier Molina
2B Greg Garcia
CF Randal Grichuk
P Carlos Martinez
photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports