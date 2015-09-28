St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in a local Pittsburgh hospital after suffering a head contusion in a collision in left centerfield with teammate Peter Bourjos in the 7th inning of Monday’s 3-0 victory.

“The information we got, scans all came back negative,” shared Mike Matheny afterwards on FSN. “Looks like he’s going to be pretty sore. They’re going to keep him overnight and just monitor him, but as good an initial response as we could get.”

Both players were racing after a line drive into the gap and Piscotty’s dive for the ball resulted with his head taking the impact of Bourjos’ shin/knee. Bourjos made the catch, but immediately signaled for help as Piscotty lay motionless on the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We found out pretty quick,” added Matheny. “He was out of it at first. Then he had sensory all over, he could move things he needed to move. So that was a relief, but it was without question very scary.”

Medical staff stabilized the rookie on a backboard and in a positive sign, Piscotty waved with his left hand as he was carted off the field.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports