(Busch Stadium) After increasing his running, agility drills, and taking batting practice over the last couple days Stephen Piscotty is headed to Peoria (A) to begin his rehab assignment.

“I’m getting close,” said Piscotty recently of his right groin strain. “Just trying to listen to the trainers and do what they say. It’s been going pretty well to this point.”

Piscotty was still at Busch Stadium this afternoon to work out with the St. Louis Cardinals and will leave to join Peoria in the morning. What kind of changes that could happen to the roster while he’s gone remain to be seen.

“A lot could happen,” answered Piscotty after a thoughtful pause. “You can speculate and think about stuff, but I know a lot of us players tend to not think about it because a lot of it’s out of our control. There’s nothing you can do to prevent anything like that, so there’s no point of looking over your shoulder.”

“I think every team, every player goes through a situation this time of year where some guys are, maybe not worried but are in question than others. I think it’s just a natural part of a baseball season, so I don’t think this year is any different. But it always proves to be an exciting time.”

And like others around the St. Louis clubhouse, Piscotty is optimistic about the Cardinals being able to get on track and chase for the division title.

“I know there’s only about two more months, but there’s still plenty of time for four games so it’s not out of the question. Just keep doing what we’re doing and see what happens.”

On a personal level, the Cardinals outfielder is seeing the ball better, but is continuing to work on driving the ball instead of fouling off some pitches.

“I don’t really care about my stats at this point, they’re a wash,” said Piscotty. “I’m just trying to get on a roll and hope that I can help this team push into the postseason. My numbers are not going to be anywhere near what I had hoped at the beginning of the year so I’m basically just erasing them from my mind.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports