The news continues to be positive regarding St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who suffered a head contusion in a collusion with teammate Peter Bourjos in last night’s 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

“He just got released actually,” shared Mike Matheny with MLB Radio earlier this afternoon. Piscotty, who was carted off the field, was kept overnight in a local hospital for observation.

“Saw him last night and he was responding well,” continued Matheny. “Had a couple of bruises, but overall everything checked out very clean. Had a couple more tests today and things came back as positive as we could hope for.”

POSTPONED TIL TOMORROW

–The game scheduled for later tonight between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to weather and is now scheduled as a day/night doubleheader for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30th.

Michael Wacha will face Gerrit Cole in the first game with lefties Tyler Lyons and Charlie Morton meeting in the second contest.

Game 1 is set for 12:35pm CT and Game 2 is 6:05pm.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports