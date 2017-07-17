JERSEYVILLE – When a person steps into the Jersey County Fair arena, there is a quick feel of a family oriented event when one glances at the carnival and other activities that surround the entry point.

Jersey County Fair spokesperson Phil Ringhausen said the fair is designed that way, to be “a very family oriented event where people can enjoy themselves keeping the old school kind of feel with comfort and no stress."

The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean were a big hit on Saturday, making an appearance on the way to some large state fairs in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and New York. The pirates completely captivated their audience and spent a considerable time afterward taking pictures and posing with children.

“The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean does a lot of major fairs and put on a very, very good show here,” Ringhausen said. “It was kind of luck we were able to get them with their busy schedule. We have never had anything like that before.”

Kandu The Magician made his last appearance after 30 years of coming to the Jersey County Fair.

Kandu will be greatly missed, Ringhausen said, and was loved by all who came in contact with him.

The carnival company has been the same for 32 years by Tinsley Amusement and Ringhausen said they have always been a blessing for the fair.

“They put on a well-organized carnival and are great people to work with,” he said of the amusement company. “They have done us a great favor by being here all these years.”

