EDWARDSVILLE - The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House will host a Pioneer Camp on June 13-15. Through hands-on history activities the three day camp will take children back-in-time to the early years of our state.

The activities are built around the interests for grades (current) 3rd through 5th. A variety of activities are planned to give participants a taste of the past, including making a simple journal, writing with quill and ink, doing laundry the old-fashioned way, dipping candles, learning about sundials then making one of your own, and making rope. These are just a few of the hands-on activities campers experience at Pioneer Camp.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost to participate in the three-day camp is $85 per child; pre-registration is required and the camp fee is due at the time registration. A total of twelve spots are available. Participates need to bring their own packed lunches but snacks and drinks will be provided by the site.

The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is located 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, Il. For more information on registering a child for the Pioneer Camp, call 618-692-1818 or stop by the museum Thursday-Saturday 10-4 p.m., Sunday 12-4 p.m.

