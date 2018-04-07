EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Jack Pifer was the standout of Thursday's Tiger Freshman-Sophomore Invitational, cracking the 3,200-meter meet record of all-stater Wes Schoenthal with a clocking of 9:53.7.

Tigers' teammate Zach Walters finished second in 10:04.9 and in the end, was a key to their team win with 78 points. Kirkpatrick was another key to the Tigers' win, scoring 20 points. Kirkpatrick won the shot put (42-4) and discus. (139-3). The Tigers' Lowery won the pole vault (9-4), while Gruben won the 1,600 (4:56.6).

"Today’s victory was a team effort," Edwardsville head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said. "Our field events carried us by scoring 78 team points. We scored big points from our 3,200 runners Jack Pifer and Zach Walters."

Alton's top performance of the day came from Cassius Havis, who won the 800 with a time of 2:00.6.

Collinsville's Stewart won three individual races. He was first in the 100 (10.69), 200 (22.46) and the 400 (51.68).

Tiger Freshman-Sophomore Invitational Track and Field Results

First place finishes, Edwardsville, Alton placers

High Jump – 1. Baker, CA, 5-10, 5. Miller, Alton, 5-4, 5. Duich, Edwardsville, 5-2

Long Jump – 1. Lovell, O’Fallon, 20-4.5, 2. Oglesby, Edwardsville, 17-9.5, 4. Hairston, Edwardsville, 16-11.5

Triple Jump – 1. Goldsmith, Edwardsville, 39-1, 2. Pierson, Alton, 38-11.5, 3. Norman, Edwardsville, 37-11

Pole Vault – 1. Lowery, Edwardsville, 9-4, 3. Frisse, Edwardsville, 9-0

Article continues after sponsor message

Discus – 1. Kirkpatrick, Edwardsville, 139-3, 2. Morissey, Edwardsville, 135-1.

Shot Put – 1. Kirkpatrick, 42-4, Samuelton, Alton, 40-4.5, 5. Kabuerick, Edwardsville, 39-3.

4 x 8 Relay – 1. O’Fallon, 8:57.2, 6. Edwardsville, 9:41.0

4 x 100 Relay – 1. Belleville West, 43.8, 3. Alton, 45.1

3,200 – 1. Pifer, 9:53.6, meet record, 2. Walters, Edwardsville, 10:04.9, 5. Rojo, Alton, 11:55.3.

110 High Hurdles – 1. Steven Harris, Cahokia, 15.12, 6. Johnson, 17.32

100 – 1. Stewart, CV, 10.69, 6. Davis, Alton, 11.47

800 – 1. Havvis, Alton, 2:00.6, 4. O’Brien, Edwardsville, 2:15.5

4 x 200 Relay – 1. Collinsville, 1:36.7, 3. Edwardsville, 1:37.1

400 – 1. Stewart, Collinsville, 51.68, 6. Johnson, Alton, 54.43

300 Hurdles – 1. Steven Harris, CA, 42.5

1,600 – 1. Gruben, Edwardsville, 4:56.6, 4. Brase, Edwardsville, 5:05.2, 6. Bruce, Alton, 5:22.0

200 – 1. Stewart, Collinsville, 22.46, 6. Bell, Alton, 24.65

4 x 400 Relay – 1. Cahokia, 3:37.8, 2. Alton, 3:39, 4. Edwardsville, 3:46.2.

More like this: