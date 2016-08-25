http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/16-8-25-Petro.mp3

(Scottrade Center) While he learned the news about becoming the 21st team captain in St. Louis Blues history a couple of weeks ago, Alex Pietrangelo was surprised by the news yesterday that he would be throwing out the first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game tonight.

“I moved all the cars because I didn’t know where the heck the ball was going to go,” laughed Pietrangelo after his press conference this afternoon. “It’s a little different when you’re there on the mound throwing down. But I’ve got to throw a strike, that’s all I’m going to tell ya–because if I don’t, I’ll never hear the end of it.”

An avid Cardinals fan, Pietrangelo was treated to a video message of congratulations from Yadier Molina at the end of the press conference and the new captain shared he had reached out to his friend Adam Wainwright for advice on the first pitch.

“I didn’t want to bug him because he’s pitching tonight,” said Pietroangelo. “Hopefully, I can get out there and throw a few before but I don’t want to ruin his mound.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Drafted 4th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2008, Pietrangelo is entering his seventh full season with the team and takes over the “C” from friend David Backes, who was signed as a free agent by Boston.

“It was tough to get over the first hump of him leaving, but I knew potentially this could be an opportunity,” said Pietrangelo. “For me, that’s part of growing as a player and growing as a person. Steener would say the same thing, and Paul, and Shatty, and everybody in that locker room was going to say the same thing–that it’s tough to see David go. But the same time, as much as we’re going to miss him, it’s an opportunity for the rest of us to step up.”

Kevin Shattenkirk, Paul Stastny, Alex Steen, and Vladimir Tarasenko will serve as the Assistant Captains this season.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI