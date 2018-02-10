ALTON – Treat your taste buds and support a local ministry that is celebrating its 46th season in 2018. A Luncheon and Pie Auction will be held to support the Encounter Youth Choir from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. in Alton.

Reservations are not needed and the event is open to all.

A lunch of spaghetti, salad, French bread, tea, coffee and lemonade will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Desserts will be sold by the slice. The live pie auction begins at noon, featuring donated pies and desserts from local businesses, memwww.encounteryouthchoir.orgbers of the church, and parents of Encounter students. A donation of $8 for the lunch is suggested and carry outs are available.

Encounter is an ecumenical ministry of the Main Street UMC and is made up of around 90 high school students from seven schools and home schools more than 30 local churches. This season, Encounter will present the musical All That is Within Me by Travis Cottrell in performances starting Easter Sunday through early August. The opening performances will be held at Main Street UMC at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1. Encounter will also perform this spring and summer at churches in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Collinsville and Highland.

For the full season schedule, go to www.encounteryouthchoir.org. For details on the Luncheon and Pie Auction, call the Main Street UMC office at (618) 462-2495. You can also follow the event page, and Encounter, on Facebook.

