One of the 12 pieces of artwork set to go up on the walls of the Alton Memorial Hospital Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center walls is this photo of the bluffs on the Great River Road.

Gifts Sought for Artwork to Adorn AMH Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center Walls

ALTON, IL -- Art has a way of creating a calming effect during times of stress. Patients who are fearful about their health can find comfort in something as simple as a picture on the wall. A soothing image helps to negate feelings of isolation and encourages patients to embrace the world outside of their illness.

Alton Memorial Hospital’s “Pictures With Purpose” has a goal of covering the walls of the new Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center’s walls with art. A gift of $1,000 brings a glimpse of nature into the center, located in the hospital’s new Medical Office Building B.

Gifts will be recognized on a nameplate adjacent to the art. There are 12 pieces of artwork available, with some of them pictures taken in the Alton area.

For more information on how you can help create an optimal healing environment for cancer patients, call the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701.

