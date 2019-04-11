COLUMBIA, IL. - The Illinois State Police had a difficult crash situation Thursday on Illinois 255, South Bound, Mile Marker 6.4, near Columbia, with a two-car collision.

The accident caused severe traffic delays for some from the immediate area driving on I-255. Traffic was rerouted to Exit 6 in that area and ISP recommended rush hour traffic take a different route.

ISP Master Sergeant Snyder said the crash involved two vehicles with the driver only in each. One was a pickup truck and the other a Chevy Impala. There was a person airlifted to a St. Louis hospital and Snyder said it was a "very serious" crash.

"The crash is still under investigation, but we believe the Chevy Impala might have been disabled in the left lane and we are not sure the pickup saw it and the pickup truck struck it," Master Sergeant Snyder said. "There were three lanes in that area and they were driving south on I-255 south of Dupo where it curves to the JB Bridge."

