Alton Fire Department and the Alton Police Department responded to a pickup truck-concrete mixer truck collision on Fosterburg Road and College Avenue in Alton at 10:29 a.m. Monday.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said one person driving the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated after the crash.

The pickup truck struck the front end of the concrete mixer truck. The concrete mixer truck was coming from Bluff City Minerals quarry where the trucks enter and exit on the road, Sweetman said.

An up close view of the pickup truck vs. concrete mixer truck accident on Monday morning.

