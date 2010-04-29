Piasa Winery & Pub’s 7th Annual Mushroom Fest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Grafton, IL) - Despite the rainy weather, Piasa Winery & Pub’s 7th Annual Mushroom Fest was a big success. Many thanks to the restaurants and individual chefs who competed this year. The 11 chefs who participated were: Sharon & Dan Drescher, Ron & Gloria Wrobleski, Piasa Winery & Pub, The Grafton Winery, Rotten Apple, Jeff Spears, Mississippi Half Step, Gentlin’s on Broadway, mmmTaste and Music, Mulligan’s West and Franco’s at Holiday Inn. The winners of this year’s cook-off were Sharon & Dan Drescher-1st Place, Gentlin’s on Broadway-2nd Place, and Rotten Apple 3rd Place. Thank you to everyone who came out to support a fun Grafton tradition! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip