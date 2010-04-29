(Grafton, IL) - Despite the rainy weather, Piasa Winery & Pub’s 7th Annual Mushroom Fest was a big success.  Many thanks to the restaurants and individual chefs who competed this year.  The 11 chefs who participated were:  Sharon & Dan Drescher, Ron & Gloria Wrobleski, Piasa Winery & Pub, The Grafton Winery, Rotten Apple,  Jeff Spears, Mississippi Half Step, Gentlin’s on Broadway, mmmTaste and Music, Mulligan’s West and Franco’s at Holiday Inn.  The winners of this year’s cook-off were Sharon & Dan Drescher-1st Place, Gentlin’s on Broadway-2nd Place, and Rotten Apple 3rd Place.  Thank you to everyone who came out to support a fun Grafton tradition!

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Aug 28, 2023 - Woman Seriously Injured, Airlifted After Crash Friday Night In Grafton

Yesterday - Grafton to Unveil Plans for $6M Veterans Memorial and Museum

Jun 28, 2023 - Grafton Ferry Study Committee Holds Initial Meeting

Apr 15, 2023 - Dueling Pianos Fundraiser Being Hosted By Great Rivers Choral Society At Grafton Winery The Vineyards

Aug 22, 2023 - Grafton Museum Catalogers Each Receive Certificate of Appreciation  

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.