ALTON, IL. Piasa Summer is an art show/concert hosted by Loosey Goosey, an art company based out of Chicago, IL. With their quarterly art zine, they publish the work of lesser known/underground artists, free of charge, and provide complete contact information within the zine. Along with print, Loosey Goosey also curates art shows all over the city of Chicago, and are now coming back to their hometown of Alton, IL. Piasa Summer will be held at Jacoby Art Center in Alton, IL on July 21st, 2012. The event will be free to the public and open to all ages.

Local artists displaying work include Hope Fabricheski, Jake Fleming, Tim Gusewelle, Josh Goor, Cody Hale, Derek Hulsey, Patt Knerr, David Lyerla, Lauren Meyer, Rory Morse, Cory Sever, Joseph Sido, and Michael Sutton. Music for the event will be provided by Brandon Hilt, Derek Hulsey, (Drew), (Zach and Cody), and Edamame.

Loosey Goosey’s art shows aren’t your typical museum gallery experience, because not all artists can put their work on a wall. Turning the show into a concert allows musicians to display their talent as well. Artists are also invited to do live art, displaying the process of turning a blank canvas into something beautiful. All of the artists are able to sell their work without commission fees and they also receive a free video, provided by Loosey Goosey, featuring music from the live musicians. The general idea is to help underground artists show their talent to the world. Through their zine, online blog, and art shows, Loosey Goosey not only helps those who write, paint, draw, and take photos, but also those who work with fashion, film, and music. Loosey Goosey is currently accepting art for Volume III set to debut in December 2012. Artists can submit work to LooseyGooseySubmissions@gmail.com.

Loosey Goosey was created by Joseph Crawford (24, of Roxana), Kyle Lamble (23, of East Alton), and Jesse Lankford (22, of Wood River). The boys met after high school and in two years the three of them moved to Chicago, Illinois to attend Columbia College for different art majors (film, graphic design, and computer programming). After meeting numerous spectacular artists who had no idea what to do with their work or how to show it to the public, these three boys took it on themselves to help their friends out. This little idea created the art zine known as Loosey Goosey, named after the boy's Goose Island apartment in the Windy City.

After collecting art from close friends in Chicago, as well as local artists, the boys printed and bound their very first copy of Loosey Goosey in Jesse’s bedroom. From then on, word spread of the zine, pulling in artwork from various cities across the United States and even as far as London, England. They then began attending and hosting art shows around the city. Every issue includes a Featured Artist who designs the cover, given a centerfold interview and cut-out poster. Copies of Loosey Goosey are available through the website, art shows, and various shops around Chicago.

So mark July 21st down on your calendars to come out and enjoy a unique experience that coincides with Alton’s 175th anniversary!

