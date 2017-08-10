ALTON - Piasa Summer is something of a homecoming for many friends, fans and artists involved in the Brooklyn-based art collective, Loosey Goosey.

Loosey Goosey was not always based on the East Coast, however. It began with a group of art school students hailing from the Riverbend when they attended college in Chicago. It was formed to help blossoming artists find a gallery or even just some media exposure for their creations. Every year, Loosey Goosey, which is primarily composed of Jesse Lankford, Joe Crawford, Kyle Lamble and Jordan Harness. For the last six years, the group returns to Alton to present Piasa Summer, which is always full of local artists, musicians, artisans, cinematographers and vendors.

This year will be no different in that respect, the group assures. This year, however, does have a theme, or an aura, of a 1920's creepshow. While the group did not explicitly want it to be a Halloween-themed event, a lot of the ambiance of the 1920s art and cartoons, which inspired this year's overall feel is rather spooky.

"This year, we have a creepy 1920s theme going on," Lankford said. "We got really into 1920s art and cartoon characters. People are thinking it's a Halloween-themed show, and if it is, it's not intentional."

The event, which will be held this Saturday, Aug. 12 at Jacoby Art Center from 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. will feature as many as 10 local artists, three bands and several vendors. The crew behind Loosey Goosey view the event as a sort of homecoming and farewell to summer.

"It's like summer's last call," Crawford said of the event, which is normally held in August every year.

"Our friends have moved across the country, and this event gives a lot of them excuses to come back into town at the same time to visit their families," Lankford said. "People call us way in advance, before the event is even announced, and ask us when it's going to be this year."

And, Loosey Goosey does not disappoint. This year, art will be provided from a variety of local talents, including paintings by Edwardsville-based Spencer Hughes, photography by Zach Webb and mixed media pieces by Kamran Mehmandoost.

East Alton Wood River High School art teacher Charlie James, and Greenville High School Art Teacher Tim Goosewell will also be presenting their works. Sarah Carney will also have art on display as well as vending from her business, Carneydirt, which creates jewelry.

Other local vendors include Maeva's Coffee, Old Bakery Beer Company, Bowman Woodworking, Electric Elegance Artworks and Matthew Bockstruck, who recently published a book he will have for sale.

Music will be provided by The Bonbon Plot, Hope & Therapy and Polyshades.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door for $8. None of the artists had to pay to be in the gallery, and Loosey Goosey does not receive commission for any work sold at the event. All members said the group exists to help further the talents and passions of the artists involved.

More information on Loosey Goosey and Piasa Summer can be found on the group's Facebook page and website.

