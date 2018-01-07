BRIGHTON - The Southwestern Lady Piasa Birds took an early lead Saturday afternoon as they defeated the Father McGivney Griffins, 45-30.

Abbey Burns sank two 3s in the first half, leading the Piasa Birds in points, helping to take a seven-point lead at halftime, 19-12.

Griffins coach Jeff Oller said Southwestern hit the boards hard in the second half of the game, hurting Father McGivney in the end.

“The girls played defensively pretty well,” Oller said. “We were able to put some pressure on the ball. Offensively, we were able to execute some things. I think where they really got us was on the glass in the second half.”

Madison Webb put up nine points in the second half for the Griffins, but 26 points from Southwestern gave them the win, 45-30.

Piasa Birds coach Steve Wooley said not playing much over the holiday break he’s was a little worried the team might be a little rusty but wasn’t disappointed to see the girls seal the win.

“Overall I thought they did a good job controlling the tempo with the press,” Wooley said. “We rotated a lot of kids off the bench and gave them the opportunity to play and we found a combination the second half and stuck with it.”

Webb led the game in points scoring 13 for the Griffins, as Caitlyn Pendall scored seven points for the Griffins.

Burns led the Piasa Birds in points with 12 and Lexy Hall scored eight points for Southwestern.

