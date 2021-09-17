PIASA – Greenville High School visited the home of the Piasa Birds Friday night as they took on Southwestern High School for the fourth game of the season. Fans of both teams got to enjoy a rare matchup; two undefeated teams going head-to-head. In a clash of Southwestern Illinois titans, the Birds emerged with a nail-biting win of 28-27 over the Comets.

Most of the offense in tonight’s game came in the first half. The Comets and the Birds would trade three touchdowns each before the first half’s end. Thanks to a rushing play from #5, Gavin Day, after the Birds' second touchdown, the home team would enter the second half with a score of 22-21.

The offense was the main story in the first half and the defense was the main story in the second half. Each team would only score one more touchdown for the final two quarters. Greenville opened the scoring in the second half with a touchdown pass to #23, Jaylon Betts. After the touchdown pass and a failed two-point conversion, the white and blue would put the Birds on their heels and enjoy a brief five-point lead.

In a hard-fought battle between two prideful teams, no player stood out or had as much impact on the game as much as Piasa’s quarterback, Quentin Strohbeck. Strohbeck would combine for three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass completion. That means that Strohbeck touched the ball for all the Birds' 28 combined points.

With a victory by only a single point thanks to a Southwestern two-point conversion and the numbers put up by #3, Strohbeck, the Birds’ soared their way to a 28-27 victory and set a new record with the school’s first-ever 4-0 start.

The undefeated Southwestern High School will take on Illinois’ also undefeated Pana High School Panthers next Friday under the lights of Piasa stadium. Football fans are encouraged to be there to watch the Birds take on the Panthers as they continue to chase school history!

