PIASA - Abby McDonald has stepped up and played a big role in the success of the Piasa Birds girls softball team this season. Abby has a remarkable .425 batting average with 34 hits and 26 RBI in her senior year.

She is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

The Southwestern senior said success to this season to her has meant being a good leader on and off the field for the squad.

Abby recently signed a letter of intent to play girls softball for Lincoln Land College.

"We've had a lot of ups and downs, along with our share of challenges, especially after Maddy's injury, but I feel like we have all stepped up and taken on the role on the field and we've done the best we can do to get our team to where we want to be."

